Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $68,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

