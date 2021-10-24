Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 311.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $73,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 17.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Polaris by 8.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Polaris by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.9% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

