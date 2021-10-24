Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $7.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.16 billion and the lowest is $7.54 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $36.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $36.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.60 billion to $41.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE MGA traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $80.24. 1,843,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

