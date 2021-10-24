MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MakeMyTrip stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

