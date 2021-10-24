Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Man Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

