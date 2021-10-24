MAP Protocol Trading Up 25.3% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.69 or 1.00350159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.32 or 0.06712692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022053 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

