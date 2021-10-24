Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.57

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.57 and traded as high as C$27.96. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 174,260 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

