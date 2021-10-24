Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

MRNS stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

