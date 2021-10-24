Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.07.

MAR stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

