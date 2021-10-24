Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.07.
MAR stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03.
In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
