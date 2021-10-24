Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 162,320 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 87.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 20.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,360 shares of company stock worth $1,740,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

