Marshall Wace LLP Buys 100,000 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.