Marshall Wace LLP Buys 69,623 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 519.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

