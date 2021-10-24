Marshall Wace LLP Buys 755 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $535.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day moving average is $409.95. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $546.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.