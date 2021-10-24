Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 111,423 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

