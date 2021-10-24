Marsico Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,741 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

