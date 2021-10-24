Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,196 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 19.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,542,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,680 shares of company stock worth $6,652,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.