Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $73.46 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $73,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.15.

CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

