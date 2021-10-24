Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.