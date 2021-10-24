Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 12,026 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

