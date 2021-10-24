Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 21,628 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $3,316,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $800.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.