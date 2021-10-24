MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.83 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $227,267.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00073053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.08 or 0.99680220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.89 or 0.06646478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021785 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

