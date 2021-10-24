Maven Securities LTD Acquires 116,356 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 699.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,356 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 0.8% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,060 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $159,547,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,563.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

XLNX opened at $172.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.