Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 500,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

