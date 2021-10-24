Maven Securities LTD Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCI Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI opened at $131.68 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

