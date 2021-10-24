Maven Securities LTD Has $5.72 Million Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 913.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,957 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.38% of COMPASS Pathways worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

