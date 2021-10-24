Maven Securities LTD Has $8.29 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,985 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

