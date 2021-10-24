Maven Securities LTD Invests $5.06 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $506,000.

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

