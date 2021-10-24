Maven Securities LTD Reduces Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,133 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHC stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 68.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.