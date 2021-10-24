Maven Securities LTD Sells 508,133 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,133 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.