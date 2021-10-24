Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

