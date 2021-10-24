McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $156,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.