Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,065.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.00346334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

