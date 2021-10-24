Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Metacrine by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

