Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and $189,525.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.31 or 0.06705018 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00090362 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,175,303 coins and its circulating supply is 79,175,205 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

