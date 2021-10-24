Meter Governance Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00007559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $177,052.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

