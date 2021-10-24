Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Reaches $423,214.88

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $423,214.88 and $776.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00206010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

