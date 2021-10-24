MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.