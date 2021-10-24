Metronome Price Tops $5.07 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Metronome has a total market cap of $62.01 million and $105,618.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.33 or 1.00276118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.29 or 0.06642426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,505,429 coins and its circulating supply is 12,219,055 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

