Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

