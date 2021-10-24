Minter Network Reaches One Day Volume of $4,643.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $4,643.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00072020 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00108474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00105673 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,922,231,040 coins and its circulating supply is 4,717,021,473 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

