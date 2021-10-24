Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $190.29 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

