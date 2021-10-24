Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Cap of $24.41 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.05 or 0.00243932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $32,165.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.28 or 1.00172255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.01 or 0.06652828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 163,765 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

