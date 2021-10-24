Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $378.04 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $24.69 million and $426,568.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $378.04 or 0.00615788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 65,301 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

