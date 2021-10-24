Mizuho Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of MQ opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

