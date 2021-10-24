MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000.

XLG opened at $347.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.17.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

