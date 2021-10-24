MML Investors Services LLC Buys 621 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $207.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

