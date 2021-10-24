MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.32% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $37.72 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

