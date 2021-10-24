MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 355.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTM opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $178.43.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.