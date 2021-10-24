MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

