MML Investors Services LLC Sells 717 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.